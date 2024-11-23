KOICA Chief To Visit Egypt To Strengthen Development Cooperation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) President of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), Chang Won-Sam, is set to visit Egypt from 20 to 22 November 2024. Chang's visit to Egypt aims to enhance bilateral cooperation and maximize the benefits of the Official Development Assistance (ODA) programs in various sectors. This visit comes as the first official visit made by the KOICA president to Egypt since its inception of partnership with the Egyptian government.

This visit follows Chang's participation in the COP29 meeting in Azerbaijan. KOICA as a GCF (Green Climate Fund) accredited entity, is to sign an MOU with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) on 19 November 2024, to initiate two key collaborative projects under the KOICA-UNFCCC Climate Future Partnership.

During his visit, Chang will engage in high-level meetings with key Egyptian officials including Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat, and Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk to discuss strengthening the collaboration between Korea and Egypt and expanding the KOICA's activities in the country to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and to discuss the recent developments of the ongoing bilateral cooperation.

Furthermore, he will attend High-Level Stakeholder Briefing Ceremony on E-Procurement System in Egypt, in cooperation with the Egyptian Ministry of Finance, and the General Authority for Government Services (GAGS) and visit the E-Procurement Operation Center on the 21st in GAGS premises. This ceremony intends to promote the Egyptian government's policy and system on e-procurement in line with 'Egypt Vision 2030' and 'Digital Egypt'.

This visit marks Chang's first official trip to Egypt during his tenure as KOICA President. It underscores KOICA's commitment to supporting Egypt's development initiatives and strengthening the ties between the two countries especially in light of Egypt's designation as a priority partner for Korea's Official ODA for 2021, making it the sole ODA priority partner in the MENA region. This partnership reflects Egypt's great potential and capable youth workforce, in addition to being a strategic hub for Korean companies in Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

KOICA is a Korean government agency under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs dedicated to implementing grant aid programs designed to combat poverty and support sustainable socio-economic growth in developing countries worldwide.

The KOICA Egypt Office, established in 1998, provides technical education for youth in Egypt, supports the digitalization of government services and systems, and carries out programs to address gender-based violence, strengthen women's empowerment, and support vulnerable groups.