43,922 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Aggression On Gaza Since Oct. 7, 2023

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The of in Gaza have announced that the Israeli forces committed four massacres against civilians in the sector during the past twenty-four hours, resulting in 76 deaths and 158 injuries. This brings the total toll of Israeli aggression since the beginning of the genocide war to 43,922 dead and 103,898 injured.





At the same time, the Civil Defence in Gaza announced that the human losses incurred due to the Israeli targeting since the beginning of the war have reached 85 dead, 301 injured, and 20 detained.





It added in a statement on Monday that the total number of destroyed and damaged centers and headquarters reached 17, including 14 completely destroyed and 3 partially damaged, while the total number of destroyed and damaged vehicles reached 56. It pointed out that the occupation directly targeted civil defense centers six times and field crews 17 times.





The statement pointed out that the occupation army destroyed a stockpile worth $1.3m of firefighting, rescue, and ambulance equipment, leading to the disabling of the civil defense system in the northern Gaza Strip and forcing its crews to flee to the central and southern parts of the strip since 23 October.





In a related context, Hezbollah has expanded its military operations against the positions of the occupying army and its military bases, in addition to shelling settlements in the north and deep inside occupied Palestine.





The party published on its Telegram page the results of its operations from 17 September until 11 November, indicating that the number of its operations reached 1,349, resulting in more than 100 deaths, over a thousand injuries, and more than 300,000 displaced people.





Diplomatically, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati reiterated that the government is“continuing to work with all of Lebanon's friends, influential and decisive countries, and the international community to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and extend the army's authority over all Lebanese territories.”





He added:“We all hope that the ongoing communications will lead to a ceasefire, which will facilitate the transition to the second phase of the implementation of Resolution 1701.”



