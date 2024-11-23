Egypt's Automated Tax Systems Fully Secure Against Cyber Threats: ETA

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA) said that its automated tax systems, including databases and information related to taxpayers and obligors, have not been subjected to threats. It added that the privacy and security of its taxpayers' information is crucial, hence, the Authority's commitment to the highest standards of data protection and confidentiality.

In a statement on Monday, the Authority explained that it relies on an advanced digital infrastructure that includes advanced security systems and modern technologies in line with top-tier international practices. For that, it cooperates with international companies specializing in information security and tax administration technology.

Additionally, it says that it relies on applying technological solutions based on artificial intelligence technologies to enhance the efficiency of tax administration and improve the services provided to taxpayers. Moreover, the Authority regularly updates the protection and security systems to address any hacking attempts or electronic threats that may target the digital infrastructure.

Furthermore, ETA affirmed that it is committed to providing a safe environment for taxpayers through strict precautionary measures. It encourages everyone to interact digitally safely and confidently, stressing that any rumours about tax data hacking are completely false.



