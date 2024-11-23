National Council For Women Partakes In 'Her Career' Summit

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The National Council for Women (NCW) has participated in the annual“Her Career” summit, held under the council's auspices. The event focused on key initiatives aimed at empowering women and promoting economic growth in the region.

During the summit, Safaa Habib, Head of the Central Administration for and Protocol at the NCW, provided an overview of the council's efforts and services to support and empower women. She highlighted the National Strategy for the Empowerment of Egyptian Women 2030 and the role of the Women's Complaints Office, which offers psychological and support to women. She also discussed various programs and projects undertaken by the council, including its participation in the presidential initiative“A New Beginning for Human Development.”

Noha Morsi, Head of the Central Administration for Committees and Branches, emphasized the importance of work-life balance. She addressed the social empowerment aspect of the National Strategy for the Empowerment of Egyptian Women 2030, advising women to understand and express their needs and feelings clearly. She stressed the significance of women caring for their physical and mental health.











Mai Mahmoud, General Director of Women's Skills Development at the NCW, reaffirmed the council's role as a fundamental supporter of women in entrepreneurship. She noted efforts to reach women and girls across various governorates, providing a range of vocational, production, and marketing training aimed at enhancing their skills for professional integration into the job market. This initiative is designed to improve women's incomes and create opportunities to market their products through exhibitions and bazaars while networking with the private sector, civil society, and government entities-ultimately contributing to the country's gross domestic product.

Nouran El-Gamayi from the General Administration for Women's Skills Development highlighted the NCW's commitment to preserving heritage. She elaborated on the council's role in helping women overcome challenges such as financing difficulties and marketing in various exhibitions and platforms. She emphasized the council's efforts to enhance partnerships and networking with all relevant parties through its branches in the governorates.

The“Her Career” summit aims to provide networking opportunities and foster collaboration and innovation among participants, further promoting the empowerment and advancement of women in the region.



