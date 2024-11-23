Modon Holding, Hassan Allam Explore Collaboration In Ras El-Hekma Projects

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Modon Holding has announced a strategic partnership with Hassan Allam Holding, to explore collaboration across large-scale projects in Egypt.

The memorandum of understanding aims to enhance cooperation in the construction sector, including infrastructure, energy, and water and wastewater treatment.

Commenting on this collaboration, Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairperson of Modon Holding, said:“This agreement is another milestone in our journey of expansion into Egypt. It demonstrates our dedication to promoting partnership opportunities for the Ras El Hekma project that will drive our growth and diversification, reiterating our position as a leader in the industry that continues to set new standards of excellence.”

Going further, both entities will explore utilities and infrastructure collaboration; specifically, they will investigate ways to deliver resilient and sustainable power, water treatment, and telecommunications infrastructure to support long-term operational success.

Hassan Allam, Group CEO of Hassan Allam Holding said:“We are proud to partner with Modon, combining our construction expertise with their visionary projects. This collaboration on the Ras El Hekma project paves the way for delivering world-class developments while advancing the region's urban and economic aspirations. Together, we are committed to seizing opportunities that will transform cities and enhance the quality of life. We deeply value this partnership and look forward to its success in driving impactful projects.”

Bill O'Regan, Group CEO of Modon Holding, said:“This collaboration will add further depth to our existing partnerships for the Ras El Hekma project. This partnership will further enhance Modon's capacity to deliver vibrant lifestyle communities creating short-term impact and long-term value for Modon's residents and guests.”

Another area of cooperation is in construction and execution, whereby Hassan Allam Holding can potentially offer turnkey construction solutions while ensuring high standards of safety, quality, and sustainability for Modon's projects.



