Al-Sisi Holds Meeting With Singaporean, Nigerian Leaders At G20 Summit

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi held separate bilateral meetings with Singaporean Prime Lawrence Wong and Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Wong, President Al-Sisi discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between Egypt and Singapore. According to a statement from the Egyptian Presidency, both leaders affirmed their appreciation for the existing relationship and expressed a desire to further develop it. This includes strengthening economic cooperation, increasing investments, and activating bilateral dialogue mechanisms at various levels.

The discussion also encompassed cultural relations, particularly student exchange programs facilitated by scholarships offered by Al-Azhar University to Singaporean students and by Singaporean institutions to Egyptian students. Prime Minister Wong praised Al-Azhar's significant role in education and promoting moderate Islam.















The meeting further addressed regional and international issues, with President Al-Sisi outlining his perspective on the situation in the Middle East and its global implications. The statement noted that Prime Minister Wong expressed appreciation for Egypt's crucial role in restoring regional stability and preventing wider conflict.

Separately, President Al-Sisi met with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu. The Egyptian Presidency reported that this meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between Egypt and Nigeria across various sectors. These included economic, trade, and investment collaborations, as well as health initiatives and the exchange of expertise in counter-terrorism and counter-extremism.

The two presidents also discussed peace and security in Africa, focusing on strengthening peace and stability across the continent. They addressed the importance of preserving the security, sovereignty, and independence of African states and enhancing cooperation within the African Union framework. The aim, according to the statement, is to achieve the interests and aspirations of African peoples, contribute to the implementation of Agenda 2063, and drive the continent towards development and prosperity.



