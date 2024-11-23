Texas ready to introduce Bible lessons in schools

(MENAFN) Education officials in Texas have voted to proceed with approving a proposed elementary school curriculum that includes lessons based on the Bible, according to a report by the Washington Post on Tuesday. The curriculum, developed earlier this year by the Texas Education Agency, was created after Governor Greg Abbott instructed the department to develop a statewide program for schools, pending approval from the state education board.



Governor Abbott has supported the curriculum, arguing that it would help students better understand the connections between history, art, literature, community, and religion in shaping key events like the signing of the US Constitution, the Civil Rights Movement, and the American Revolution.



The Texas State Board of Education, consisting of 11 Republicans and 4 Democrats, voted 8-7 on Tuesday to move forward with the proposal. The proposal has faced opposition from the Democratic members and three Republicans. A final vote on the matter is scheduled for Friday.



If approved, the curriculum would be available to school districts starting in August 2025. Districts adopting the program would be eligible for a $60 incentive payment per student.



The proposal has sparked debate in the state. Supporters, such as the Texas Values nonprofit, have praised the curriculum, arguing that the Bible’s influence on art, history, and literature should be acknowledged in education. On the other hand, critics, including the Texas American Federation of Teachers, contend that the curriculum violates the separation of church and state and could overshadow the contributions of marginalized groups in social studies, as well as downplay issues like climate change in science education.



