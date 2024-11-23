(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's landscape faces a significant shift as the indictment of former President Jair Bolsonaro and his allies gets delayed. Top prosecutor Paulo Gonet has decided to postpone any potential charges until at least 2025.



This development follows an extensive investigation. The probe accused Bolsonaro and 36 others of serious crimes. These include attempted coup d'état, violent abolition of the state, and criminal organization.



The investigatio stems from events surrounding the 2022 presidential elections. Bolsonaro lost to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, sparking unrest among his supporters. This culminated in riots on January 8, 2023, when protesters stormed government buildings in Brasília.



Federal Police submitted an 884-page report to the Supreme Court on November 21, 2024. It details a coordinated effort involving various factions within Bolsonaro's administration. The police identified six operational groups in this alleged conspiracy.





Bolsonaro's Legal Troubles: Indictment Postponed in Alleged Coup Plot

These groups focused on different aspects of the plot. They spread disinformation about the electoral process and attempted to incite military support. Some worked on creating legal justifications for undemocratic actions. Others planned logistics and gathered intelligence for potential coup actions.



Key figures indicted alongside Bolsonaro include former Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto and ex-intelligence chief Alexandre Ramagem. The charges they face are severe. A conviction for attempted coup d'état could result in 4 to 12 years of imprisonment.







Prosecutor Gonet plans to merge multiple investigations into a single indictment. This approach aims to create a cohesive legal strategy. However, it requires extensive analysis of the gathered evidence, hence the delay.



Despite his legal troubles, Bolsonaro remains influential in Brazilian politics. His party holds substantial power in Congress, reflecting his enduring appeal to right-wing constituents.



The outcome of these investigations could set precedents for political accountability in Brazil. It serves as a test for the country's democratic institutions in the post-Bolsonaro era. As the legal process unfolds, its implications will likely resonate throughout Brazilian society.







