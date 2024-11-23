Call For Entries: The Earthshot Prize 2025 – Seeking Groundbreaking Solutions To Restore Our Planet

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Following a record-breaking year for nominations, and a historic first awards ceremony on the African continent, The Earthshot Prize (TEP) is officially open for entries for its 2025 cohort and MultiChoice ( ) is proud to once again be an official Africa nominator for TEP.



TEP seeks innovative solutions across five critical Earthshots: Protect and Restore Nature; Clean Our Air; Revive Our Oceans; Build a Waste-Free World; and Fix Our Climate.

This year's cycle saw an unprecedented surge in nominations, with over 2,000 entries received from 139 countries, demonstrating a growing global momentum for environmental innovation.



The star-studded awards ceremony, held in Cape Town, South Africa was broadcast live to millions of people across the continent by MultiChoice, the official African broadcast partner of TEP.

The ceremony celebrated several African-led initiatives, including:





Green Africa Youth Organisation (GAYO) (Ghana): Winner of the Clean Our Air Earthshot, GAYO is tackling air pollution with its innovative“Zero Waste Model”.

Keep IT Cool (Kenya): Winner of the Build a Waste-Free World Earthshot, Keep IT Cool is revolutionising food preservation for small-scale farmers and fishers with its sustainable refrigeration systems.



These winners, along with all other TEP recipients, exemplify the power of local solutions to address global challenges and contribute to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Each winner receives £1 million in prize money to scale their impactful solutions.



TEP invites individuals, communities, businesses, and organisations across Africa and beyond to submit their groundbreaking ideas and technologies that can accelerate the transition to a sustainable future. The Prize seeks solutions that are:



Impactful: Demonstrating tangible positive effects on the environment.



Inspiring: Motivating others to act and join the global movement for change.

Inclusive: Benefitting communities and promoting equitable access to resources.



TEP is a beacon of hope in the face of the climate crisis, searching for the next generation of environmental pioneers who are developing innovative solutions to repair the planet. Anyone with a bold idea is encouraged to apply here ( ).



At the heart of TEP's mission is a determination to bring environmental solutions to scale as fast as possible, to reach the goal of protecting and restoring the planet by 2030.

The deadline for entries is 4 December 2024.



About The Earthshot Prize:



Founded by Prince William and The Royal Foundation in 2020, The Earthshot Prize is a global environmental prize designed to discover, accelerate, and scale groundbreaking solutions to repair and regenerate the planet. Inspired by President John F. Kennedy's Moonshot, the Prize aims to catalyse an Earthshot challenge to encourage and scale innovative solutions that can help put the world on a trajectory towards a stable climate where communities, oceans, and biodiversity thrive in harmony by 2030.



