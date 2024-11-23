The United States Boosts World Food Programme's (WFP) Emergency Operations In The Republic Of Congo

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has received a US$4 million contribution from the United States to provide emergency food aid to 52,000 people and resume the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) in the Republic of Congo.

Of this, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA) has contributed US$3.5 million for food and nutrition support to flood-affected communities, including refugees and malnourished children. An additional US$500,000 from the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) will fund UNHAS operations, ensuring the transport of humanitarian workers and supplies to isolated areas.

The aviation service, on hiatus since July 2023, will operate a Dash 8 turboprop aircraft to reach remote locations. The inaugural flight, scheduled on 19 November, has returned 46 voluntary Central African refugees to their home country.

“I'm proud that the American people continue to support the World Food Programme's work in the Republic of Congo,” said U.S. Ambassador Eugene Young.“These contributions provide lifesaving food and nutrition for vulnerable populations. They also support WFP's Humanitarian Air Service, which helps transport refugees who choose to return to their countries of origin. This demonstrates the U.S.'s commitment to assisting the people of Congo in their time of need.”

Food insecurity in the Republic of Congo has more than doubled in the past decade, rising from 14 percent in 2013 to 31 percent in 2023. With this funding, WFP will provide emergency food assistance to 300 people in the Likouala, Plateaux, Cuvette, and Pool departments, while also delivering specialized nutrition to 5,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women and 14,500 children under five.

“The U.S. contribution is critical to WFP's efforts to address the growing hunger crisis in Congo,” said Gon Myers, WFP Country Director in the Republic of Congo.“With rising food prices, floods, and climate-related shocks, this funding will help us reach those most in need, particularly women and children.”

The United States is one of WFP's largest and most consistent donors, having provided more than US$59 million over the past five years to support WFP's work in the Republic of Congo.

