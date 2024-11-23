President Ramkalawan Arrives In Ghana For Landmark Official Visit

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan, accompanied by First Lady Linda Ramkalawan, received a warm reception upon landing at Accra's Kotoka International Airport for his inaugural official visit to Ghana.

The visit coincides with the 100th Anniversary celebrations of King Prempeh I's return from exile in Seychelles, underscoring historical ties between the two nations.

Welcoming President Ramkalawan and his delegation was Ghana's Minister of State for Public Enterprises, Honourable Joseph Cudjoe. Joining the reception were Seychelles Ambassador to Ethiopia and Ambassador-Designate to Ghana, Ambassador Conrad Mederic, alongside Ghana's newly appointed High Commissioner to Seychelles, Her Excellency Mrs. Francisca Ashietey-Odunton, and other senior officials.

The official ceremony featured vibrant cultural performances, showcasing Ghana's rich heritage.

During his visit, President Ramkalawan is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Ghana's President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, aimed at deepening diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations.

