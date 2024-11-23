The African Union (AU) Presents US$200,000 For Flood Victims

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The African Union (AU) delegation to Liberia, led by Her Excellency Ana Nembe, has made a significant contribution towards addressing the plight of flood in Liberia. Following a successful tour of returnee camps in Montserrado and Grand Cape Mount counties, Madam Nembe presented a check for US$200,000 to the of Foreign Affairs as a demonstration of solidarity with those affected by the recent devastating floods. The presentation ceremony took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 and was graced by senior officials of the Ministry and representatives of the African Union. During the event, Madam Nembe expressed the AU's unwavering commitment to supporting Liberia in its time of need.



Speaking at the presentation, H.E. Ana Nembe emphasized that the donation underscores the AU's dedication to regional solidarity and humanitarian support.“This gesture is a testament to the African Union's principle of collective support and our deep concern for our brothers and sisters in Liberia who are facing immense challenges due to the recent floods. The AU stands with Liberia, and we hope this contribution will bring some relief to the affected communities,” said Madam Nembe. Madam Nembe's visit included an extensive tour of camps housing returnees and flood victims in Montserrado and Grand Cape Mount counties. The visit enabled the delegation to gain firsthand insight into the living conditions and urgent needs of the affected populations.



Receiving the donation on behalf of the Government of Liberia, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Honorable Gabriel H. Salee, conveyed heartfelt gratitude to the African Union for its timely assistance.“On behalf of His Excellency President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and the people of Liberia, I extend our deepest appreciation to the African Union for this generous donation. The funds will be utilized for the intended purpose, ensuring that the flood victims receive the necessary assistance to rebuild their lives,” said Acting Minister Salee. He further noted that the African Union's support demonstrates the importance of collective efforts in addressing humanitarian crises across the continent. Hon. Salee assured the AU delegation and the Liberian public that the government is committed to transparency and accountability in the disbursement and utilization of the funds.



“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will work closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure that every dollar of this contribution directly benefits the affected communities. We owe this to our citizens and to the African Union, whose trust we deeply value,” he stated.

Hon. Salee also used the occasion to call on other regional and international partners to emulate the African Union's example by extending their support to Liberia.“While this contribution from the AU is a remarkable step forward, the scale of the disaster requires continued assistance from all quarters. Together, we can help our people recover and rebuild stronger communities,” he urged. The presentation ceremony was attended by key officials from both the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the African Union. Among the dignitaries present were the Deputy Minister for Legal Affairs, Cllr. Jeddi Armah and the Acting Executive Director of LRRRC, Mr. Jackson Paye.



The event also provided an opportunity for both parties to discuss broader issues of collaboration and mutual support, further strengthening the bond between Liberia and the African Union. The donated funds are expected to play a crucial role in addressing the immediate needs of flood victims, including access to shelter, food, clean water, and healthcare services. The floods, which have displaced thousands and destroyed homes and infrastructure, have presented one of the most significant humanitarian challenges in Liberia in recent years. The African Union's support follows similar expressions of solidarity from other international partners, reflecting a unified global response to Liberia's ongoing crisis.

The African Union delegation, led by Madam Nembe, is on a broader mission to assess humanitarian needs and foster cooperation across member states. Liberia, as a vital member of the AU, continues to benefit from this robust partnership, which extends beyond crisis response to include areas of development, peacebuilding, and regional integration.

