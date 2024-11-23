Thank You, Says CM Shinde On Mahayuti's Stellar Performance In Maharashtra

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Buoyed by MahaYuti's resounding performance, Chief and Shiv Sena President Eknath Shinde expressed gratitude to the people of Maharashtra and offered special thanks to 'Ladke Bahin (beloved sisters)' and 'Ladka Bhau (beloved Bhau)' for the overwhelming support.

"What we worked on for the last two and half years, we will now do in the next five years," he said in his first reaction. "This is a huge mandate, landslide and historical victory," he claimed.

The Chief Minister said that the results are still coming and after the final numbers are out the MahaYuti partners will sit together and decide on the Chief Minister.

Referring to statements by some BJP leaders that the party with the highest numbers will get the CM's post, Shinde reiterated that nothing has been decided so far in this regard.

"MahaYuti senior leaders will sit together. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are there. We will sit together and decide on the CM's post," he said.

The Chief Minister claimed that the Ladki Bahin Yojana has been a game changer and the MahaYuti also received support from Laka Bhau. Under the Ladki Bahin Yojana, the state government has deposited financial aid of Rs 7,500 crore (July - November Rs 1,500 each) to over 2.36 crore eligible women beneficiaries. Under the Ladka Bhau scheme, the government has launched training for youths to increase their skill sets for getting jobs. Both schemes have yielded positive results for the MahaYuti.

BJP leader and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis in a post on X said, "Ek Hai to Safe Hai and also Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai." He met the party in charge and Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav at his residence in the wake of the party's stellar performance and MahaYuti's landslide victory.

NCP president and Dy CM Ajit Pawar in his post on X said, "Maharashtra chooses pink." He was felicitated by the party's working president Praful Patel and state unit chief Sunil Tatkare on the party's resounding performance.