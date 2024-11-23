Maharashtra Decisively Chose Development Over Rhetoric: BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) As the vote counting progresses in Maharashtra, BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya declared on Saturday that the people of Maharashtra have decisively chosen development over rhetoric.

Talking to IANS, Kirit Somaiya said,“The people have chosen us because of our focus on development and the trust they have in us.”

“They've endorsed Prime Narendra Modi's slogan 'Ek Hai To Safe Hai,' Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'Batenge to Katenge,' and Devendra Fadnavis' 'Dharmayuddh.' This is a clear rejection of Uddhav Thackeray and his ideology.”

He didn't stop there, launching an attack on the Opposition's narrative.

“I have a solution for 'Vote Jihad' and 'Love Jihad,' which are being promoted by Rahul Gandhi and Uddhav Thackeray,” he asserted, pointing to a recent study by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) that revealed a significant decline in the Hindu population in Maharashtra.

“The people have rejected these jihads,” Somaiya added.

The BJP leader also took aim at Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, who had raised concerns about irregularities in the poll results.

“Sanjay Raut is merely upset. The party he represents has been outright rejected by the people. Naturally, he is disappointed and making such remarks,” Somaiya said, expressing solidarity with Raut in his moment of defeat.

Somaiya's optimism was palpable as he spoke about the future of Maharashtra, promising that the state's next Chief Minister will be someone focused on development.

“The Chief Minister will be someone who works for the welfare of the people,” he said.

As the trends continue to unfold, the Mahayuti alliance -- comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP -- looks set to claim a landslide victory, with a commanding lead of over 222 seats out of the 288. Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition appears to be heading for a crushing defeat, currently holding just around 50-60 seats.

In sharp contrast to the predictions of exit polls, the actual results indicate a resounding triumph for the NDA, as voter turnout increased to 66 per cent from 61.1 per cent in 2019.