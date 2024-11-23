Sudan War Keeps Reaching Across Borders, Security Council Hears

(MENAFN- APO Group)

In addition to driving a regional refugee crisis, the brutal war in Sudan is exacerbating instability in the contested region of Abyei, a senior UN peacekeeping official said on Tuesday, highlighting escalating challenges.

Rich in oil resources, the Abyei area straddles the border between Sudan and South Sudan and is claimed by both sides.

“The war in the Sudan continues to have a profound impact on the security, economic and humanitarian situations in both the Sudan and South Sudan, including in the Abyei box,” Martha Pobee, Assistant Secretary-General for Africa at the UN Department of Peace Operations, told ambassadors on the

Security Council .

Since the brutal power struggle between rival militaries in Sudan began last April, Abyei and its neighbours have grappled with disruptions in oil production and surging refugee arrivals.

These setbacks have left already stretched resources in South Sudan under greater strain, with thousands of refugees enduring extreme shortages of clean water, food, and healthcare services.

The Security Council first authorized a peacekeeping force there in June 2011, a few weeks before South Sudan became the world's youngest independent nation.

Proliferation of weapons

Ms. Pobee also highlighted continued proliferation of arms and heightened tensions,

as observed with the recent incursion of Rapid Support Forces (RSF) combatants into Abyei's Aman-Aguak and Mijak counties, with reports of looting.

“The movement of armed groups is also

compounding the fragile security situation in South Sudan and Abyei,

particularly in relation to the pre-existing tensions between the Twic Mayardit and Ngok Dinka communities across Warrap state and Abyei,” she said.

Extreme weather has added to the woes. In September and October alone,

heavy rains displaced over 18,000 people in Abyei, destroying homes, crops, and vital infrastructure while exacerbating the region's public health risks.

Communal tensions

The UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA ) has continued its efforts to foster intercommunal dialogue and resolve tensions, notably through facilitating pre and post-migration conferences in Noong in central Abyei in December 2023 and May 2024 while ensuring the inclusion of key groups including women and young people.

In addition, with reports that leaders of the Arab Misseriya group have declared support for the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) which is battling the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) in Sudan, UNISFA is monitoring the situation and its potential implications for Abyei, Ms. Pobee said.

Tensions between Ngok Dinka and Twic Dinka communities also remained high, with sporadic violence only mitigated by mobility challenges posed by the rainy season.

The continued presence of South Sudanese security personnel within Abyei, which violates a 2011 agreement between Sudan and South Sudan, has also strained relations and led to restrictions on UNISFA's movement.

Meanwhile, UNISFA continues to facilitate the delivery of aid with UN agencies providing critical services such as health, nutrition and livelihood skills to Abyei residents – efforts that are integral to establishing long-term peace and stability in the region.

Stalled talks

As political uncertainty persists, dialogue between Sudan and South Sudan regarding Abyei's final status and border issues

remains stalled .

UNISFA's efforts to convene the Abyei Joint Oversight Committee and the Joint Political and Security Mechanism – crucial forums for advancing peace in the region – have made little progress, with their last meetings held in 2017 and January 2023, respectively.

To bolster Abyei's security in the absence of the agreed Abyei Police Service, Ms. Pobee underscored the need for the full deployment of UN police forces.

“At a time of increased need for such support,

the deployment of the full 148 individual police officers and three formed police units as mandated by the Security Council is dearly needed,” Ms. Pobee said.

“We ask you, the Security Council members, to reiterate your support by echoing UNISFA's ongoing calls to the host countries to enable the fully mandated UN police deployment.”

