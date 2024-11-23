(MENAFN- APO Group)

In the context of the legislative of 17 November 2024 in Senegal, Ambassador Francis Alex Tsegah, Head of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) EOM and Ambassador Aristide Calixte Mbari, Head of the African Union (AU) EOM, , met on Friday 15 November 2024 in Dakar with the 104 observers who will be deployed in the field as part of the joint ECOWAS-AU observation mission.

The two heads of mission also paid courtesy calls on the of African Integration and Foreign Affairs, the Directorate General of Elections (DGE) and the Autonomous National Electoral Commission (CENA), where they met senior officials from each of these entities.

For the two officials, the aim was to find out about the conditions for organising the 17 November 2024 elections and the preparations for deploying observers throughout Senegal, and to reaffirm the commitment of the two organisations to support and accompany Senegal and all their Member States in the consolidation of their democracy through the organisation of peaceful, credible and transparent elections, the results of which will be accepted by all.

Amb. Francis Alex Tsegah and Amb. Calixte Mbari commended the Senegalese authorities' excellent preparations for Sunday's elections, as well as the calm that prevailed during the electoral campaigns.

During the meeting with observers, the two heads of the joint ECOWAS-AU EOM asked them to carry out their mission in accordance with international best practices and the country's legislation, using the tools and documentation provided to them during their training.

