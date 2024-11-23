The African Union Transition Mission In Somalia (ATMIS) Honours Sierra Leone Police For Peacekeeping Efforts In Somalia

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) has honoured the Sierra Leone Formed Unit (SLFPU) for their contributions to security and stability in Somalia.

ATMIS Police Commissioner, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Hillary Sao Kanu, presented African Union medals of honour to 160 SLFPU personnel for their one-year service in Somalia at a colourful ceremony in Kismayo, Jubaland State, on Monday.

AIGP Kanu commended the Sierre Leone police contingent for their dedication, contributions and commitment to implementing the Mission's mandate in their Area of Responsibility.

“We are proud of their diligence and the commendation they have received from partners such as the Somali Police Force, UN Police, UNSOS, and the local administration. They have performed exceptionally well, particularly in supporting ATMIS IPOs and providing crucial operational assistance to the Somali Police Force,” said AIGP Kanu.

The Sierra Leone FPU Contingent Commander, SP Samuel Abu Bakarr Kargbo, thanked the outgoing officers for positively contributing to Jubaland's stability, growth and development.

“We made a tangible impact on the Somali people by enhancing security and providing vital support for UN and ATMIS personnel,” said SP Kargbo.

During their deployment, the SLFPU personnel supported the Somali Police Force (SPF) to maintain law and order, provide VIP escorts, safeguard government installations, and secure high-profile events.

The officers also provided security for ATMIS Individual Police Officers (IPOs) during mentorship and training of SPF personnel.

The medal parade ceremony at the ATMIS Sector Six Headquarters was attended by station Commander, Brigadier Seif Salim Rashid, Jubaland CID Commander, Omar Hujale and other senior ATMIS and Jubaland State officials.

