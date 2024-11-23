Philippine Ambassador Presents Credentials As Non-Resident Ambassador Of The Republic Of The Philippines To The Republic Of Angola

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Philippine Ambassador Paul Raymund P. Cortes, non-resident Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to the Republic of Angola, formally presented his credentials to the President of Angola, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, at the Presidential Palace, Luanda, Angola, on 14 November 2024.

Upon arrival in Luanda on 11 November 2024, Ambassador Cortes, together with his spouse, Dr. Yasmin B. Cortes, were received by the Office of Protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX). Ambassador Cortes expressed his appreciation to Angola for its acceptance of his agrément and the opportunity to strengthen the solid foundation of bilateral relations between the Philippines and Angola.

In the prestigious Presidential Palace of Angola, Ambassador Cortes formally presented his Letter of Credence to President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, solidifying his role as the primary diplomatic non-resident representative of the Philippines in Angola. This pivotal moment represents a renewed commitment to enhancing bilateral relations and exploring collaborative efforts that benefit both nations.

During the tête-à-tête that followed, Ambassador Cortes and President Lourenço discussed key initiatives and areas for potential collaboration, with a focus on tourism, agriculture and food security, and sustainable energy. Ambassador Cortes emphasized the Philippines' dedication to working closely with Angola in these sectors to foster mutual growth. President Lourenço expressed his hope for deepening the partnership and advancing cooperation across various fields, envisioning a robust and dynamic relationship in the coming years.

Ambassador Cortes was accompanied by Third Secretary and Vice-Consul Maria Flordeliza A. Tuiza and Philippine Honorary Consul Megan B. Amamou.

