Kaspersky And AFRIPOL Strengthen Partnership In Combating Cybercrime By Signing New Cooperation Agreement

To further enhance global efforts to combat offenses, Kaspersky ( ) and AFRIPOL have signed a cooperation agreement in preventing and fighting cybercrime. Covering a period of five years, the document formalises and facilitates cooperation between the company and the law enforcement agency in sharing threat intelligence data on the latest cybercriminal activities.

The landscape of cyberthreats in Africa has constantly been evolving, with the continent having been especially susceptible to industrial threats. The region, in particular, has the highest share

( ) of Industrial Control Systems (ICS) computers on which malicious objects were blocked by Kaspersky solutions, compared to other regions. Africa's vigorous cyberthreat environment requires enhanced collaboration of the parties concerned to safeguard against potential risks.

Strengthening the existing relationship between the two organisations, the agreement provides for enhanced data exchange on cyberthreats and cybercrime trends, with Kaspersky handing over such data to AFRIPOL for the further criminal intelligence analysis by the organisation. Another aspect of collaboration includes the provision of assistance, know-how and technical knowledge in information security analysis by Kaspersky's vastly experienced teams of experts.

The official signing ceremony took place at AFRIPOL's headquarters in Algiers on November 18, with the agreement signed by Kaspersky founder and CEO, Eugene Kaspersky and AFRIPOL's Acting Executive Director, Ambassador Jalel Chelba.

Kaspersky founder and CEO, Eugene Kaspersky, noted:“An effective fight against cybercrime is inconceivable without cooperation. Our company has always put collaborative effort first – sharing its expertise with the widest range of stakeholders: the security expert community, law enforcement agencies, and also the general public to empower them with knowledge about acute cyberthreats. Hence, by advancing our cooperation with AFRIPOL and by equipping the agency with both the information and technology required for responding to emerging cyberthreats, we hope to enhance our contribution in fostering greater cyber-resilience and a safer cyberspace for all.”

AFRIPOL Acting Executive Director Ambassador Jalel Chelba stated:“This agreement with Kaspersky represents a major step forward in strengthening Africa's digital defenses. By leveraging Kaspersky's expertise and resources, we are not only enhancing AFRIPOL's ability to counter cyber threats, but also contributing to the protection of a secure digital space for all African citizens. This collaboration brings substantial added value to both our organisations: it strengthens AFRIPOL's operational framework in combating cybercrime, while allowing Kaspersky to play a key role in the digital security of a strategically important continent in terms of cybersecurity. Together, we are taking a significant step towards resilience and digital trust in Africa, by mobilising the best of both partners.”

Kaspersky and AFRIPOL have a long record of joint cooperation projects. The two organisations have been active contributors to the assessment

( ) of the African threat landscape, while also being active participants in INTERPOL-led actions to disrupt cybercrime on the African continent, namely Africa Cyber Surge Operation

( ) and Africa Cyber Surge Operation II

( ). The two organisations have also been advocating for greater digital trust, with AFRIPOL having endorsed

( ) Kaspersky's first Transparency Center in the African region in Rwanda. Learn more at the website

( ).

About Kaspersky:

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. With over a billion devices protected to date from emerging cyberthreats and targeted attacks, Kaspersky's deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company's comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection, specialized security products and services, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. We help over 200,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at .

About AFRIPOL:

AFRIPOL, the African Union's dedicated police cooperation body, plays a crucial role in strengthening collaboration among the police forces of AU Member States to prevent and combat transnational organized crime, terrorism, cybercrime, and emerging threats. Established through statutes endorsed by the Conference of AU Heads of State and Government in January 2017, AFRIPOL empowers the police services of its 55-member states by enhancing their operational capabilities, promoting the exchange of critical resources and expertise, and coordinating joint efforts to dismantle organized criminal networks across the continent. With a strategic focus on building resilience and fostering a unified approach to security, AFRIPOL supports member states in responding effectively to interconnected cyber and criminal threats. Learn more at .