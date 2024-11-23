Transforming African Healthcare: Top Experts Join Forces At The 2024 Regtech Africa Digital Health Conference

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The 2024 RegTech Africa Digital ( ), scheduled for 28-29 November , is set to be a landmark event, featuring distinguished thought leaders and pioneers who are shaping the future of digital healthcare and regulatory landscapes in Africa.

With the theme,“Innovating Digital Health: Navigating Regulatory Challenges in Africa,” this virtual event brings together key leaders, policymakers, technology innovators, and health professionals from across Africa and the globe to address Africa's rapidly evolving digital health landscape.

As digital transformation redefines healthcare globally, Africa stands at the cusp of remarkable change, yet faces distinct challenges in regulation, infrastructure, and equitable access.

Organized by RegTech Africa, the event provides an inclusive platform to examine opportunities, navigate regulatory challenges, and explore transformative digital health solutions for the African healthcare system.

The conference will address timely issues as African countries work toward digital health goals aligned with the World Health Organization's (WHO) Universal Health Coverage. The event is an important opportunity for Africa to set the stage for scalable, secure, and innovative digital health solutions.

Highlights of the two-day event include:

Africa's Leaders in Healthcare and Technology

The conference will feature over 50 distinguished speakers, including regulators, industry experts, and thought leaders from organizations like the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Africa Health Business (AHB), Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), Deloitte and Ministry of Health&Environment, FCT (Nigeria). Notable sessions and speakers include:

Mandate Secretary for Health&Environment, FCTA (Nigeria), will speak on Digital Innovations in Public Health Policy and Access in Nigeria's Federal Capital Territory., General Manager, LASHMA (Nigeria) – Her session on Expanding Health Insurance Coverage through Digital Innovation will spotlight how digital platforms can bridge healthcare access gaps in Nigeria., Associate Director, Forensic, Deloitte&Touche (Nigeria) – Will delve into Compliance Challenges in African Healthcare, focusing on the intersection of innovation, regulatory integrity, and risk management., Executive Chairman, Africa Health Business – Dr. Amit will moderate a panel on Digital Healthcare Infrastructure, discussing how strategic public-private investments can drive sustainable health infrastructure across Africa., Director of Partnerships and Growth, Reach Digital Health – He will be sharing his expertise on Innovations in African Digital Healthcare Delivery, specifically focusing on telemedicine, HealthTech, and remote care., CEO, Britton Medical Consultancy LLC&Former Director, Regulatory Science and Clinical Affairs, VANTAGE MEDTECH, will provide insights on Strengthening Medical Device Regulation in Africa

Innovating for a Sustainable Future in African Healthcare

The conference will feature comprehensive roundtable tracks, panels, and networking sessions. Participants will explore topics like telemedicine, HealthTech innovations, health data governance, and the role of AI in diagnostics. Discussions will also cover essential partnerships and investment opportunities that will support Africa's expanding digital health ecosystem.

According to Graham Lawal, Director, Partnerships, "The African continent is at a pivotal moment in healthcare, where technology can leapfrog traditional barriers. By bringing together key stakeholders, we aim to set a collaborative tone for digital innovation that ensures healthcare is accessible, affordable, and secure for all Africans. "

RegTech Africa's 2024 Digital Health Conference is poised to become a pivotal event for anyone invested in the future of healthcare in Africa. As countries across the continent strive to build resilient healthcare systems, the conference will illuminate the role of digital innovation, regulatory frameworks, and collaborative partnerships in shaping sustainable solutions.

Join us in redefining Africa's healthcare landscape! Don't miss this chance to be part of groundbreaking discussions that will impact the future of health for millions.

Register now and explore the complete agenda and speaker lineup at .

About RegTech Africa - Health:

RegTech Africa ( ) is a leading platform dedicated to advancing regulatory innovation and technology across Africa. By fostering dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders, RegTech Africa is dedicated to enhancing regulatory ecosystems critical for sustainable development in health and beyond.