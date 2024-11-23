Vocational Skills Training Gives Tambura Youth Hope Of Employment And Incomes

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Excitement was in the air among the youth in Tambura when they recently, after three months of concerted efforts, finished a livelihood skills training. They are now able to make good use of their new know-how of tailoring, cosmetology and other beauty salon services to improve the quality of life of themselves and their families.

The graduates, 41 females and 20 males, benefitted from a project funded by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and implemented by the Star Trust Organization, an entity aiming to reduce community violence by empowering youth.

Those who finished the training also received start-up kits suitable for their different specializations.

26-year-old, Suzan James, a mother of two, is one of the trainees who has big plans for her future.

“I am now capable of things I wasn't before and will put my learning to good use by opening my own salon. It will be great both for me and the community,” she said.

Another trainee, Justin Alex, now a proficient tailor, is

convinced that the vocational skills training will contribute to peace.

“Now, if I bring this sewing machine home, I will be able to do some work to support my family. As youth it's not good if we just stay at home or commit crimes in town. We need to become productive instead. From now on, we need to engage in activities that will help us in life, like using this equipment that I have been given,” said Justin.

Ibrahim Tahiru, a Protection, Transition, and Reintegration Officer serving with UNMISS, also attended the graduation ceremony. He stressed the importance of everyone maintaining Tambura peaceful for the graduates to be able to deliver their services and generate incomes.

“This vocational training project can bring peace, but it also needs peace to grow. Our graduates need a stable environment to be able to work and prosper. We are committed to engaging with you to create a better future for all, but for that to happen, peace is paramount,” he pondered.

Moses Masisere, Acting Commissioner of Tambura County, is optimistic about the prospect of this batch of new entrepreneurs being able to make a difference.

“Indeed, in Tambura we have been yearning for peace, and we believe that training more youth and engaging them in economic activities will reduce killings and other crimes in the area we call home,” he said.

In its continuous bid to maintain peace in and near Tambura, the UN peacekeeping keeps conducting patrols in and around vulnerable communities. It is generally believed that the visibility and actions of the Blue Helmets have contributed significantly to reducing tensions.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).