(MENAFN) Outgoing US President Joe Biden has authorized the shipment of anti-personnel landmines to Ukraine, a move designed to slow the advance of Russian forces, according to multiple reports from unnamed US officials. This decision follows Biden's recent approval of using long-range ATACMS missiles on Russian territory, a policy shift that has not been officially confirmed by the White House.



The Washington Post, the first to report on the landmine shipment, notes that these mines will be used only within areas of Ukraine deemed its territory by the US. They are of a “nonpersistent” design, meaning they become inactive after a few weeks of deployment to reduce long-term risks.



The use of anti-personnel landmines is controversial, as the Ottawa Treaty prohibits them, though both the US and Russia have not ratified the treaty. Ukraine, which signed the treaty in 2005, has faced UN accusations of violating its commitments. The US has previously provided Ukraine with Claymore mines, which are remotely triggered, and cluster munitions, despite many US allies banning such weapons due to their long-lasting dangers to civilians.



In 2020, Biden criticized then-President Trump for lifting a ban on transferring anti-personnel mines to other countries, except for South Korea. After taking office, Biden reinstated the policy. US officials maintain that Ukraine is in control of how it conducts its war, while Washington provides necessary military tools. Moscow, meanwhile, views the war as a US-led proxy conflict.



On Monday, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan urged Ukraine to focus on increasing troop numbers rather than weapon supplies, emphasizing personnel shortages as the primary obstacle to halting Russian advances.



