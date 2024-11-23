(MENAFN) old Ukrainian-born German national, accusing him of being recruited by Ukraine’s special services to smuggle explosives into Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave and sabotage gas facilities. Gaiduk had been under surveillance since a homemade bomb exploded at a gas distribution station in Kaliningrad in March 2024. He was apprehended last month while attempting to re-enter Russia from Poland, where authorities found an explosive liquid in his car.



During questioning, Gaiduk admitted to his involvement with Ukrainian intelligence, revealing that he had been contacted by a former military comrade, Aleksander Zhorov, who works for Ukrainian special services. Gaiduk disclosed his role in smuggling explosive materials, including car wash and marker pens disguised as fuses, into Kaliningrad in December 2023. In March 2024, Gaiduk planted a bomb at a gas pipeline as part of a mission ordered by Zhorov.



In October 2024, Gaiduk was instructed to surveil another gas pumping station in Kaliningrad ahead of a planned attack, but he was arrested before carrying out the operation. Russian authorities have opened a criminal case for terrorism and explosives smuggling. The FSB continues to investigate potential accomplices linked to Ukrainian intelligence services.



Russia has repeatedly accused Ukraine of resorting to terrorism and sabotage against civilians in the wake of military losses. Moscow has also criticized Western support for Ukraine, with Russian officials warning that it could have global repercussions.



MENAFN23112024000045015687ID1108916804