Berlin law enforcement cautions LGBTQ, Jews from Arabs

(MENAFN) Berlin's chief, Barbara Slowik, has advised Jewish individuals and openly LGBTQ people to be cautious when visiting certain neighborhoods with significant Arab populations. In an interview with Berliner Zeitung, Slowik emphasized that there are no "no-go zones" in Berlin and that the city is as safe as other German cities, if not safer than some major European cities.



However, she acknowledged that there are areas where individuals wearing a kippah or identifying as homosexual or lesbian should be more vigilant due to the presence of antisemitism and sympathy for organizations. While she did not identify specific neighborhoods to avoid, she stressed that these issues exist within certain communities with large Arab populations.



Slowik also noted a significant rise in antisemitic incidents in Germany, particularly after the October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel. Authorities have launched over 6,200 investigations into antisemitic incidents, with most involving hate speech and vandalism rather than violent crime. While local violence against Jews is uncommon, Slowik acknowledged the Jewish community’s growing concerns.



Regarding public protests, she defended the right to freedom of assembly, stating that banning pro-Palestinian or anti-Israeli rallies would not address the underlying issue of antisemitic violence, as perpetrators would still exist, albeit less visible.



MENAFN23112024000045015687ID1108916802