(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has stated that cannot take place in Ukraine until the country achieves a "just peace." His presidential term officially expired in March 2024, but elections were postponed due to the martial law he imposed in 2022. Addressing the issue during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday, Zelensky explained that Ukraine's prohibits elections during wartime, and no international pressure has demanded otherwise.



He criticized those within Ukraine who, according to him, are more focused on infighting than on supporting the nation's war effort. Zelensky emphasized that the priority should be a just peace for Ukraine, after which fair elections could take place.



Zelensky's Internal Resilience Plan, which he presented in parliament, outlines a strategy for ensuring Ukraine's internal stability. This includes strengthening the defense industry, securing the economy, bolstering the financial system, and improving governance and justice.



Zelensky's Chief of Staff, Andrey Yermak, confirmed that presidential elections would occur after the war ends. Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk stated that elections would be held within 60 days after martial law is lifted.



Zelensky recently extended martial law and mobilization until February 2025, marking the 13th amendment to these laws since the conflict began. His government has also banned opposition parties, citing alleged subversion, and prosecuted various political figures. Additionally, Zelensky has been accused of consolidating power by removing officials and military leaders, including the former commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, Valery Zaluzhny, and Defense Minister Aleksey Reznikov.



