We Expected Better Results In Maha Polls: Congress

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) leader Tariq Anwar acknowledged that the party's performance in Maharashtra was below expectations and remarked that the grand old party was expecting better results.

"We were hoping to reach close to 50 seats, and we are still hopeful that the numbers may improve by 5 P.M.," he told IANS, adding that the reasons for the underperformance would be analysed later.

Commenting on the trends in Jharkhand, the Congress leader expressed confidence of securing a simple majority.

"The steps our took for the betterment of both urban and rural people are reflected in these results. Once we have a majority, we will approach the Governor to stake claim to form the government," he affirmed.

On the contrasting trends in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, Tariq Anwar admitted there was tension within the party. "We are disappointed with the results in Maharashtra, but the situation in Jharkhand is encouraging."

Meanwhile, addressing the media, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate remarked, "Two states went to polls. In Maharashtra, our performance fell short of expectations, which is disheartening. However, in Jharkhand, we are on course to form the government again, and that is uplifting."

She emphasised the crucial role of women voters, stating, "One thing is clear, the party that effectively engages women voters will win elections."

Highlighting Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi's anticipated victory in Wayanad, Shrinate added, "Priyanka Gandhi is a flag-bearer for women's rights, and when she enters Parliament, women will undoubtedly become central to our policies and politics."

Reacting to allegations by Sanjay Raut regarding possible issues with EVMs, Supriya Shrinate raised concerns about the Election Commission's impartiality. "EVMs and the EC's transparency are important matters that need to be discussed in this country," she said.