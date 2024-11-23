US lawmaker claims Biden performing ‘unconstitutional’ act of war

(MENAFN) ongressman Thomas Massie has argued that President Joe Biden should be impeached for allowing Ukraine to use US-supplied long-range missiles against Russian territory, claiming this decision violates the US Constitution. Over the weekend, several US outlets reported that Biden had lifted restrictions on the use of American rockets by Kiev. While the White House has not officially confirmed or denied the report, Ukraine fired missiles at Russia’s Bryansk Region early Tuesday.



Massie, a from Kentucky, accused Biden of committing an "unconstitutional Act of War" by approving the missile strikes, which he believes endanger US citizens. He further criticized Biden as a "puppet" of the deep state. According to anonymous sources, the decision primarily impacts Russia's Kursk Region, which Ukraine attacked in August. The authorization was reportedly prompted by Ukraine’s claim that North Korean soldiers were deployed in support of Russian forces in the area.



Since 2022, the US and its allies had imposed restrictions on the weapons provided to Ukraine to maintain plausible deniability of their involvement in the war. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the use of long-range missiles by Ukraine would escalate the conflict and make NATO a direct participant. In response, Russia has updated its nuclear doctrine to allow for retaliatory actions against conventional proxy attacks.



Massie, a staunch constitutionalist, has often clashed with both Democrats and Republicans on issues of military intervention. Under the US Constitution, only Congress has the power to declare war, though recent Authorizations for Use of Military Force (AUMF) have been used to justify military actions in places like Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria.



MENAFN23112024000045015687ID1108916788