(MENAFN) Estonian Foreign Margus Tsahkna has stated that EU member states must be prepared to send military forces to Ukraine if US President-elect Donald brokers a peace agreement between Kiev and Moscow. In an interview with the *Financial Times*, Tsahkna emphasized that membership is the best way to guarantee Ukraine's security. If Trump opposes NATO accession, the EU would need to step in and deploy after the conflict ends, he suggested.



Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has argued that NATO membership is the only viable security option for Ukraine, aside from acquiring nuclear weapons. He included an immediate NATO invitation in his "victory plan" to end the war with Russia. Tsahkna pointed out that without US involvement, any security guarantees would require "boots on the ground," and stressed that NATO membership is essential for real peace.



Tsahkna acknowledged that while there has been significant discussion about Ukraine’s security following Trump’s election victory, it would be challenging for the EU to provide effective guarantees without US support. Despite some doubts, Tsahkna doesn’t believe Trump will abandon NATO, considering the US's political and economic interests.



Throughout his campaign, Trump promised to end the Ukraine conflict quickly, citing his relationships with Putin and Zelensky. Although the Kremlin has downplayed such claims, Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged Trump’s statements warrant attention.



Tsahkna also urged the EU to strengthen its defense industry, warning that Ukraine now serves as NATO’s first line of defense, and that the EU’s security strategy could be reshaped in the coming months. He stressed that the EU cannot rely solely on the US for decisions regarding Ukraine’s future.



MENAFN23112024000045015687ID1108916787