Ayushman Bharat Emerging As Beacon Of Hope For Elderly In Bihar's Samastipur

(MENAFN- IANS) Samastipur (Bihar), Nov 23 (IANS) In the heart of Bihar's Samastipur district, the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PM-JAY) is emerging as a beacon of hope for many, especially the elderly.

As more residents benefit from the scheme, an increasing number are lining up at offices to get their Ayushman Cards and secure their coverage.

In addition to the 343 panchayats in Samastipur, special efforts are underway to issue Ayushman cards to senior citizens aged 70 and above at the Collectorate premises.

These elderly individuals, after receiving their cards, are also handed a list of 22 local hospitals where they can avail of treatment for critical illnesses.

Lakshmikant Jha, a local senior citizen, shared his experience:“I was at the Collectorate for some work when I noticed they were issuing Ayushman cards. I decided to get one myself. This is a great initiative by the government, and I urge all elderly people to get their cards to ensure proper medical care in their old age.”

Another beneficiary, Narayan Paswan, who suffers from multiple health issues, expressed his gratitude:

“I've been informed about this scheme and came here to get my Ayushman card. The government's arrangement for elderly care is truly commendable,” he said.

For Hare Ram Yadav, a mason by profession, the scheme has been a game-changer.

“I don't earn enough to pay for major medical treatments. But with the Ayushman Card, I can now get up to Rs 5 lakh in health coverage per year,” he said, adding that the list of local hospitals provided by the operators ensures easy access to healthcare.

PM-JAY is the world's largest health insurance scheme, fully funded by the government. It offers a coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family annually for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation, available at both public and private hospitals across India. For Samastipur's elderly, this scheme is more than just a card, it's a lifeline.