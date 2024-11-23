BGT 2024-25: Yashasvi Jaiswal And KL Rahul Take Centrestage As India’S Lead Swells To 130

(MENAFN- IANS) Perth, Nov 23 (IANS) Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul showed immaculate composure and confidence to take centrestage with an unbroken 84-run opening stand as India swelled their lead to 130 after reaching 84/0 in 26 overs at tea on day two of first Test against Australia at Perth on Saturday.

With the heavy roller used before day two's play began and once after Australia's innings ending on 104, it meant the pitch eased out under baking sun and making life easy for Jaiswal and Rahul, who are now 42 and 34 not out, as India got a wicketless session to increase their grip on the match.

Both openers were in excellent control, absorbed the new-ball pressure by playing close to their bodies, choosing to employ their shots late and rotated the strike nicely in a dominant session for India. Jaiswal, who got out for a duck in the first innings, was not pushing hard at the ball.

Instead, he took to defending with soft hands and with Rahul's guidance from the other end, he grew in confidence and unleashed some powerful shots in the latter half of the session. Jaiswal began by glancing Mitchell Starc and guiding Pat Cummins for boundaries, before Rahul played a delightful straight drive off Cummins for four by presenting full face of the bat.

Australia, who were a little off in their lengths in the first ten overs, tried bringing in a different result by getting Mitchell Marsh quickly. But Rahul welcomed him by pulling his harmless short ball over square leg for four, followed by Jaiswal spectacularly ramping Cummins over third man for another boundary.

Rahul feasted on another short ball from Marsh, which he slapped over backward point for four, while Jaiswal creamed Starc through mid-off and shuffled across to slog him over backward square leg.

Australia's last trick of the session was bringing on Marnus Labuschagne to bowl medium-pace after summoning Nathan Lyon, but that didn't help them in separating Jaiswal and Rahul in a session where the signs are looking ominous for them, as India continue to be on top of the proceedings in Perth.

Brief Scores: India 150 and 84/0 in 26 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 42 not out, KL Rahul 34 not out) lead Australia 104 in 51.2 overs (Mitchell Starc 26, Alex Carey 21; Jasprit Bumrah 5-30, Harshit Rana 3-48) by 130 runs