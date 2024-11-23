Zelensky announces that Kiev possess permission to launch long-range strikes

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that several Western countries have granted Ukraine permission to use their long-range missiles against internationally recognized Russian territory. According to a report from *The New York Times* on Sunday, US President Joe Biden has relaxed restrictions on the use of ATACMS missiles provided to Ukraine. The White House has not confirmed or denied this report, which cites anonymous sources.



Zelensky emphasized the importance of these decisions, highlighting that they offer Ukraine more opportunities to diminish Russia's military capabilities wherever they are located. He also called on Germany to make a similar decision regarding long-range missile support, while noting that the UK and France have reportedly lifted restrictions on the use of long-range missiles, although they have not formally confirmed the change. In contrast, Germany and Italy have stated that their weapons are only intended for use within Ukrainian territory.



On Tuesday, Ukraine launched at least six ATACMS missiles into Russia's Bryansk Region. The Russian Defense Ministry reported that five of the missiles were intercepted, while the debris from one missile sparked a fire at a military base without causing significant damage.



Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly warned that using Western-supplied long-range missiles could alter the nature of the conflict, turning it into a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia. On the same day, Russia updated its nuclear deterrence doctrine to authorize a nuclear response to conventional attacks from countries backed by nuclear powers, which many analysts interpret as addressing Ukrainian strikes using Western-provided weapons.



