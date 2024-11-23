Three Paramedics Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Lebanon

(MENAFN- IANS) Beirut, Nov 23 (IANS) Three paramedics were killed and three others in an Israeli targeting their vehicle at the Deir Qanoun Ras El Ain junction in Lebanon, the Lebanese of Public reported.

The ministry's Public Health Emergency Operations Centre issued a statement announcing that the Israeli continues to target paramedics and ambulance facilities in the south, Xinhua news agency reported.

"For the second time today in a row, the Israeli targeted a team affiliated with the Islamic Health Authority Association - Civil Defence, which led to the martyrdom of three paramedics and the injury of three others," it said.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has intensified its air attack on Lebanon in an escalation of conflict with Hezbollah. In early October, Israel initiated a ground operation across its northern border into Lebanon.