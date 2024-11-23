KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Up USD 1.27 To USD 75.11 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti oil price rose by USD 1.27 to hit USD 75.11 per barrel on Friday, compared to USD 73.84 per barrel on Thursday, according to the price announced by the Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Saturday. At the global market, went up by 94 cents to USD 75.17 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate by USD 1.14 to USD 71.24 pb. (end) km

