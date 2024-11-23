Leapon Recognized Among Top 10 Startups From University Of Toronto: Showcases Innovations At Tech@RBC And UTE Innovation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November 19th, 2024, Toronto, Ontario: Leapon, simplifying networking, boosting productivity, and shaping the future of business growth has been recognized among the Top 10 Startups from the University of Toronto. Leapon also showcased innovations at Tech@RBC and UTE Innovation with a broad audience of leaders, investors, and tech enthusiasts.



This milestone event marked a turning point in Leapon's growth trajectory, capturing the attention of key players in the tech ecosystem.



Here are some glimpses from the event:

This opportunity highlighted Leapon's commitment to technological advancement and showcased its cutting-edge technology. The recognition at this prestigious event underscores Leapon's potential and dedication to transforming networking and contact management.

By leveraging advanced technology and a customer-centric approach, Leapon is setting new standards in the contact management industry.



As Leapon continues its journey of growth and innovation, the company remains dedicated to driving technological advancements that empower businesses and individuals to connect seamlessly in an increasingly digital world.



Get a glimpse into how Leapon can transform your approach to networking and customer engagement.

About the Author: Leapon is a trusted ally for professionals, simplifying networking, boosting productivity, and shaping the future of business growth. Leapon is more than just a tool; it's like having a personal assistant for your business.



It ensures no interaction is missed, helping professionals build lasting relationships that drive success.



Leapon realized that entrepreneurs and professionals need help managing their professional interactions and relationships. Leapon's founder, Nikhil Pawar, experienced this firsthand while studying at the University of Toronto.



During a capstone project, Nikhil collaborated with service providers across North America, losing up to 3-4 hours per week and nearly 90% of potential business due to inconsistent interactions and lack of nurturing.



