Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) Shares Data Supporting Innovative Proprietary Systemic Antitumor Platform

“In 2024, over 611,000 deaths from cancer are projected for the U.S.,” the ACA reported.“That's more than 1,600 deaths from cancer each day.”

Calidi Biotherapeutics' RTNova (“CLD-400”) is an innovative systemic antitumor enveloped virotherapy, designed to unlock new possibilities in cancer therapy. RTNova offers a systemic approach that enables providers to target and treat metastatic tumors that were previously untouchable.

T he American Cancer Society (“ACA”) has projected that 2024 will be the first year ever to see two million people diagnosed with cancer, which remains the second leading cause of death in the United States, after heart disease ( ). Companies such as

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE American: CLDI)

are working hard to discover more effective treatments to curb the rising numbers. Calidi recently presented key data at two prominent scientific conferences regarding its new generation of targeted antitumor virotherapies and viral vectors ( ).

“Over the last 30 years, the risk of dying from cancer has steadily declined, sparing some four million lives in the United States,” the ACA reported.“This downward trend can partially be explained by big wins in smoking cessation, early cancer detection and treatment advancements. Cancer incidence, however, is...

