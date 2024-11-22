Rockbreaks Renforth Resources Inc.'S (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR) Announces Private Placement And Town Hall Event

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Renforth Resources (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR) , a Canadian mineral exploration company, announced a non-brokered private placement to raise $250,000 for exploration on its Malartic Metals Package (“MMP”) property in Quebec. Units, priced at 2 cents each, include a flow-through share and half a common share purchase warrant, with full warrants exercisable at 5 cents for 36 months post-closing. The wholly-owned MMP property, located near established mining hubs and featuring infrastructure such as road, rail, and hydroelectric access, hosts battery minerals and polymetallic systems, including nickel, cobalt, platinum, and palladium.
To view the full press release, visit
About Renforth Resources Inc.
Renforth is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. For more information about the company, visit
