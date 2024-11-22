Rockbreaks Renforth Resources Inc.'S (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR) Advances Exploration At Parbec Gold Deposit With Stripping Permit Applications
Renforth Resources (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR)
announced new fieldwork initiatives at its Parbec Gold deposit in Malartic, Quebec. The company is applying for two stripping permits to remove overburden and expose bedrock, improving geological mapping and structural understanding of the relationship between Pontiac sediments and the Cadillac Break. These efforts target near-surface drill intersections to identify potential bulk sampling locations, leveraging shallow overburden and existing infrastructure for efficient execution. The work is expected to begin early next year, pending permits and favorable conditions, and aligns with Renforth's goal to enhance the understanding and development potential of Parbec's near-surface gold resources.
About Renforth Resources Inc.
Renforth is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. For more information about the company, visit
