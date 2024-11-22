Baktt Shares Soar As Reports Of Trump Media Acquisition Interest Emerge
Date
11/22/2024
Trump Media, known for operating the Truth Social app, is reportedly in
advanced discussions to acquire
Bakkt, a crypto trading firm, according to sources familiar with the matter.
This news significantly impacted the stock prices of both entities. trump Media's shares saw a sharp rise, gaining double-digit increases shortly after the report was released. By the end of the trading day, the company, listed on the nasdaq under the ticker DJT, recorded a 16% increase in its...
