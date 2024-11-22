Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) Moves Forward At Parbec Gold Project With Key Initiatives

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



ABC News reported that the price of climbed to an all-time high in October as uncertainty prompted investors to seek safe havens.

Renforth Resources geologists are currently working to advance the knowledge of the Parbec project through several initiatives. The company is applying for stripping permits and undergoing a comprehensive geochemical analysis program.

This year has seen consistently increase in price, with many seeing the precious metal as an essential piece of a solid portfolio. In October, gold reached its all-time high - $2,790.07 - and many forecasters expect the price to go even higher before the year is over. With that as a backdrop,

Renforth Resources (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) , an active mineral-exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of multicommodity mineral properties in Canada, released a report regarding new field work at its Quebec-based Parbec gold deposit ( ).

“The price of gold climbed to an all-time high [in October] as uncertainty about conflict in the Middle East and the U.S. presidential election sent investors in search of a safe haven,” reported ABC News ( ).“The latest jump is hardly a blip. Gold has soared about 32% since the outset of...

