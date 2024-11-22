Miningnewsbreaks Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR) Leveraging Malartic Package To Meet Demand For Green Metals

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Green metals play a pivotal role in promoting sustainability due to their critical use in clean-energy technologies. Renforth Resources (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR , a Canadian exploration company, was featured in a recent article discussing its positioning to contribute to the green-metals through its Quebec-based Malartic Metals Package.

“Featuring a 20km-long geological structure hosting nickel, zinc, copper and cobalt - all essential green metals - Renforth's Victoria polymetallic structure, running across the centre of the Malartic Metals Package, holds significant promise. By exploring and advancing this and several similar occurrences on the property, Renforth is strategically aligning itself to meet the global demand for sustainable materials,” the article reads.“Its Malartic Metals Package offers substantial potential for these metals, which are increasingly essential for clean-energy technologies and electrified transport infrastructure, in a world-class mining jurisdiction, including grant support from the government of Quebec.”

To view the full article, visit

About Renforth Resources Inc.

Renforth is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. For more information about the company, visit RenforthResources .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to RFHRF are available in the company's newsroom at

About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN