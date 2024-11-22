Amir, Prime Minister Of Spain Talk Major Regional, International Issues
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and HE Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain Pedro Sanchez have discussed key regional and international issues of common concern, particularly the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories and Lebanon.
This came in a phone call HH the Amir received on Thursday from the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain.
The phone conversation also covered bilateral relations and ways to boost them across all fields.
