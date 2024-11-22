Mexico Colocation Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Report 2024-2025 & 2028: White-Floor Space, IT Load Capacity, Retail Colocation Pricing, And Wholesale Colocation Pricing – Researchandmarkets.Com
Date
11/22/2024 10:12:53 PM
(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Mexico Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The upcoming data center capacity in Mexico is over 600 MW on full build, which is almost four times the country's current existing capacity. Around 80% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Queretaro.
Emerging data center locations are Queretaro, Bajio region of Mexico, and Mexico City. Queretaro and Mexico City dominate existing data center capacity in Mexico.
This database (Excel) product covers the Mexico data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
Detailed Analysis of 38 existing data centers
Detailed Analysis of 15 upcoming data centers
Locations covered: Bajio region of Mexico, Cuernavaca, Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Heroica Veracruz, Merida, Mexico City, Monterrey, Puebla, Queretaro, Quintana Roo, San Luis, Tepotzotlan, Tuxtla Gutierrez, Villahermosa, Xalapa.
Existing white-floor space (square feet)
Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
Current IT load capacity (2023)
Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
Retail Colocation Pricing
Quarter Rack (1/4)
Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Existing Data Centers (38 Facilities):
Market Snapshot
Location (Region/Country/City)
Facility Address
Operator/Owner Name
Data Center Name, i.e., (Tiara Data Center or HER1(Edge Data Center))
Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
Rack Capacity
Year of Operations
Design Standards (Tier I – IV)
Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (15 Facilities):
Investment Snapshot
Location (Region/Country/City)
Investor Name
Area (White-Floor Area)
Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
Investment ($ Million)
Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
Announcement Year
Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
Data center Construction Contractors
Data center Infrastructure Providers
New Entrants
Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
Corporate and government agencies
Key Topics Covered:
About the Database
Scope & Assumptions
Definitions
Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
Existing Data Center Database
Upcoming Data Center Facility
Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
Colocation Pricing
Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
Mexico Colocation Data Center Investors/Operators Covered
Ascenty (Digital Realty)
CloudHQ
Cybolt
EdgeConneX
Equinix
HostDime
IPXON Networks
KIO Networks
Layer 9 Data Centers
MetroCarrier
Mexico Telecom Partners (MTP)
Nabiax
ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)
Scala Data Centers
Serveris
Telmex (Triara)
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Contacts
ResearchAndMarkets
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
The post Mexico Colocation Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Report 2024-2025 & 2028: White-floor Space, IT Load Capacity, Retail Colocation Pricing, and Wholesale Colocation Pricing – ResearchAndMarkets appeared first on Caribbean News Global .
MENAFN22112024000232011072ID1108916494
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.