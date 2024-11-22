Kuleba Discusses Ukraine's Reconstruction Needs With World Bank Representative

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Deputy Prime for Restoration and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksii Kuleba held talks with World Bank's Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde.

He announced this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

Among the topics of the talks was an updated assessment of Ukraine's needs for recovery and reconstruction, RDNA4. The document will serve as the basis for the formation of priority reconstruction and development projects, with the involvement of public and private funding.

It is noted that the meeting participants paid special attention to the issue of public investment management. They also discussed support projects for the frontline regions and the expansion of projects to protect energy infrastructure.

Ukraine,present 'Reform Matrix' – PM Shmyhal

Another focus of the conversation was support for internally displaced persons, in particular, the construction of housing for them.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with World Bank's Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde to discuss Ukraine's financial stability and support programs.

Photo: Telegram / Oleksii Kuleba