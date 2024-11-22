Thinkcarebelieve: On The Verge Of Tangible Peace

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On The Brink of WWIII, Calls For to Lead Peace Talks

ThinkCareBelieve's Article:

Palm Beach, Florida- ThinkCareBelieve has written an article about a potential peace talk meeting based on information given by Alex Jones at InfoWars. According to Jones, President Trump is currently holding a meeting at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. The article reports that President Trump and Elon Musk have been working to attain a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia leading to an agreement for Peace.

ThinkCareBelieve's article states that according to Reuters, Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to discussing a Ukraine ceasefire deal with Donald Trump but rules out making any major territorial concessions and insists Kyiv abandon ambitions to join NATO.

The article explains some of the background of the Russia~Ukraine War from the appoach of President Putin's position on NATO expansion according to American professor and policy analyst Jeffrey Sachs. Per BRICS News, An announcement for a Cease Fire Agreement is expected soon from President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida.

ThinkCareBelieve's article also discusses the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of War Crimes and Crimes against Humanity. The article stresses that the media was meant to be independent of governments, to be a watchdog, holding them accountable. Julian Assange said that "If wars can be started by lies, peace can be started with truth." He also said, "Nearly every war that has started in the past 50 years has been a result of media lies.” In line with ThinkCareBelieve's mission of peace advocacy, the article lists 26 illegal CIA operations since its inception in 1947 which gives a thorough picture of why Peace is needed in the world and why endless wars had become the new normal, until now, because the article discusses the strong possibility that peace can be achieved.

ThinkCareBelieve is a mission of peace advocacy . ThinkCareBelieve will do its best to accentuate the possibilities for positive outcomes. To find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs to work together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

CONTACT: Joanne
COMPANY: ThinkCareBelieve
EMAIL: ...
WEB: thinkcarebelieve.blog