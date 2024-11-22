OKLO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Oklo Inc. On Behalf Of Oklo Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Oklo Inc. (“Oklo” or the“Company”) (NYSE:OKLO) on behalf of Oklo stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Oklo has violated the securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On November 20, 2024, Kerrisdale Capital ("Kerrisdale") published a short report on Oklo, which it described as "a $3B nuclear energy company that went public via SPAC six months ago - with no regulator-approved design, no revenue for years, and no proven commercial viability for its planned 15-50 MWe microreactors." The Kerrisdale report asserted that Oklo faces massive technical and financial challenges" in its quest to become the owner-operator of hundreds of nuclear "powerhouses" and that "[i]n classic SPAC fashion, Oklo has sold the market on inflated unit economics while grossly underestimating the time and capital it will take to commercialize its product. . . . Virtually every aspect of Oklo's investment case warrants skepticism." Following publication of the Kerrisdale report, Oklo's stock price fell $0.85 per share, or 3.9%, to close at $20.95 per share on November 20, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Oklo shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

