Conflict In S. Lebanon: Zionists Killed Three Paramedics, Injured Four Peacekeepers

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Nov 23 (NNN-NNA) – Violence continued to escalate in southern Lebanon and Beirut's suburbs yesterday, with the Israeli Zionist claiming the lives of three paramedics and injuring four peacekeepers.

According to the Lebanese of Public Health, the three paramedics were killed in an Israeli Zionist airstrike, targeting their vehicle at the Deir Qanoun Ras El Ain junction, in southern Lebanon. The attack also three others.

The ministry said, the were affiliated with the Islamic Authority Association, a civil defence and rescue group.

Also yesterday, four Italian peacekeepers were injured, when two rockets struck the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) West Sector Headquarters, in southern Lebanon.

The rockets hit a bunker and a logistics area, causing significant damage to nearby infrastructure, said UNIFIL in a statement.

This marked the third attack on UNIFIL facilities in the village of Chamaa within a week.

UNIFIL called for all parties to avoid fighting near its positions and stressed the inviolability of UN premises and personnel, warning that, attacks on peacekeepers violate international law and United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.

In Beirut, Israeli Zionist warplanes launched four airstrikes on Chiyah, including one that destroyed a residential building that also housed commercial stores and offices.

The inhumane Israeli military also issued evacuation warnings for residents living in Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Ghobeiry, saying that, these areas are located near the interests of Hezbollah.

Since Sept 23, the Israeli Zionist army has intensified its air attack on Lebanon in an escalation of conflict with Hezbollah. The Israeli regime further initiated a ground operation across its northern border into Lebanon in early Oct.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, death toll from the brutal Israeli airstrikes since the war began on Oct 8, last year, has reached 3,645, with over 15,355 others injured.– NNN-NNA