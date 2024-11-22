BVI To Commemorate 75Th Anniversary Of The Great March Of 1949:Releases New Guidelines For Residence And Belonger Status Applications

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) TORTOLA, BVI – The Virgin Islands is set to mark a historic milestone this Sunday, November 24, with a ceremonial march commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Great March of 1949. This momentous event will bring together thousands of residents, community members, and local organisations, all marching in solidarity to honour the courageous actions of those who fought for democracy and representation in the Territory.

This year's ceremonial march promises to be a significant and vibrant occasion, from a wide array of organisations, schools, bodies, and community groups. Each marcher will join in remembrance of the original 1,500 individuals who participated in the Great March, a powerful demonstration of unity led by National Heroes Theodolph Faulkner, Isaac“Glanny” Fonseca, and Carlton de Castro, which helped pave the way for political and constitutional progress in the Virgin Islands.

The march will commence at 3:00 pm at the Road Town Bandstand and proceed to Sir Olva Georges Plaza, along Main Street where a celebratory concert will follow.

The theme for this year's event, “A March, A Milestone, A Movement,” encapsulates the enduring spirit of the Great March and its legacy in shaping the Territory's democratic values.

The march will feature a broad and diverse range of participants, including leaders from the House of Assembly , representatives from uniformed organisations , community groups, schools, and local cultural figures.

This event offers an opportunity for all Virgin Islanders to come together and reflect on the power of collective action. As the Territory continues to develop, this year's march will serve as a reminder of the ongoing importance of participation in the democratic process.

The government of the Virgin Islands is dedicated to fostering unity, promoting democratic values, and driving sustainable progress for the benefit of all residents. Through initiatives that honor our rich heritage and embrace a vision for the future, the government remains committed to building a strong, inclusive community for generations to come.

Meanwhile, the government of the Virgin Islands has announced the release of its new“ Guidance for Applicants of Residence and Belonger Status in the Virgin Islands “. This comprehensive document is designed to provide clear and detailed information to individuals seeking to obtain residence or belonger status in the Territory.

The guidelines were created to enhance transparency and streamline the application process, helping applicants understand the specific requirements and procedures. They outline various pathways for applicants to demonstrate their integration, contributions, and commitment to the Virgin Islands.

Key features of the new guidelines include:



Detailed explanations of eligibility criteria: The guidelines outline eligibility criteria for Residence and Belonger Status applications, detailing the necessary qualifications and required documentation.

Examples of supporting evidence: A range of examples is provided to help applicants understand the types of evidence that can be used to support their applications, allowing flexibility in demonstrating their qualifications.

Guidelines for demonstrating good character: The guidelines detail how applicants can demonstrate good character, including participation in community activities, respect for cultural heritage, compliance with laws, environmental stewardship, economic contribution, inclusivity, financial stability, and positive personal conduct. Distinction between Residence and Belonger Status: The guidelines clarify the distinctions between residence and belonger status applications, noting the higher level of integration and contribution expected from belonger status applicants.

Dr Natalio Wheatley, premier and minister responsible for Immigration, stated:

“Our government is committed to making the immigration process fair, transparent, and aligned with the values and aspirations we hold for our Territory's future. These new guidelines are an important step forward in ensuring our processes support our national sustainable development goals, and welcome those who contribute positively to the Virgin Islands.”

The“Guidance for Applicants of Residence and Belonger Status in the Virgin Islands”guidance_for_applicants_of_residence_and_belonger_status_in_the_virgin_islands_2 ] as attached for reference. Prospective applicants are encouraged to familiarise themselves with the guidelines. The new legislative amendments that underpin this document will be released in due course.

The ministry of financial services, economic development, and digital transformation is responsible for managing immigration policies within the Virgin Islands. Committed to fostering innovation, efficiency, and compliance, the ministry oversees immigration regulations and works to ensure that its policies and services align with the Territory's goals for sustainable economic development, modernisation, and a well-regulated migration framework that supports nation-building.

The post BVI to commemorate 75th Anniversary of the Great March of 1949:Releases new guidelines for residence and belonger status applications appeared first on Caribbean News Global .