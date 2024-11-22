(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (DPI) – General Secretary for the People's Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, stated that Starlink must pay taxes if it is granted a license to provide internet services in Guyana.

Discussions regarding the potential licensing of Starlink remain in the early phase as the evaluates an agreement with the company's owner, Elon Musk.

“I know that Starlink is seeking a license in Guyana to provide internet services. That is being actively considered by the government of Guyana” Dr Jagdeo said during a press conference at Freedom House on Thursday.

While acknowledging the ongoing discussions with Starlink, Dr Jagdeo emphasised the importance of the company being fully licensed and adhering to all tax laws. He further noted that some people are illegally bypassing tax requirements by personally importing equipment and providing internet.

Dr Jagdeo stated that“currently, many people are bringing in the dishes themselves, installing them, and avoiding taxes, which is unfair to the other companies providing similar services.”

According to Section 5 subsection 2 of Guyana's Corporation Tax Act, if a non-resident company conducts trade or business in Guyana, all profits made in Guyana are chargeable to corporation tax.

Dr Jagdeo's statements follow recent discussions between president Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and billionaire Tech mogul Elon Musk. During those talks, Musk expressed his intentions to invest in Guyana technological sector, as it provides a gateway to economic enhancement through digitisation and modernization.

The government is actively exploring numerous pathways to further develop Guyana's profitable and rapidly expanding tech sector while ensuring prosperity for Guyana's economy.

Notable efforts include the plan for an e-school model and progress in developing an electronic patient management record system.

The post Starlink must pay taxes if licensed to operate in Guyana, says Dr Jagdeo appeared first on Caribbean News Global .