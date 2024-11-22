Bahamian Songstress Simmone Bowe To Headline 2024 Cmex Awards In Miami

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Simmone Bowe
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Soulful Bahamian singer
and performer Simmone Bowe will headline the 2024 CMEx Leadership Awards and Fundraiser in Miami next month.
Renowned for her warm, powerful voice and captivating stage presence, Bowe will deliver an unforgettable musical experience at the event, which will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at the Loews Coral Gables Hotel, starting at 11:30 a.m.
With a career spanning decades, the talented singer has become celebrated for her soulful and versatile artistry across genres including jazz, reggae, R&B, and gospel. Her musical roots run deep, beginning with performances in school and church productions, community choirs, and recitals before distinguished audiences, including Bahamian government leaders.
Bowe has continued to hone her craft as a worship leader, songwriter, and recording artist. She has performed alongside gospel music icons such as Donnie McClurkin, Andrae Crouch, and Ron Kenoly. Her career has taken her from intimate local stages to performances in the United States and Nigeria.
In The Bahamas, Bowe's rich vocals have complemented bands such as Funk Creation and Jazz Etcetera, captivating audiences with her heartfelt interpretations of both classic and contemporary hits. Her versatility and dynamic performances have earned her acclaim as one of the Caribbean's most engaging artists.
“Simmone Bowe embodies the spirit of the Caribbean with her musical warmth, power, and emotional depth,” said Bevan Springer, President of CMEx.“We are honored to have her headline the 2024 CMEx Awards, where she will not only entertain but also inspire our audience with the same passion and energy she has brought to stages worldwide.”
Attendees of the CMEx Awards, which is being powered by The Islands of the Bahamas, can expect a lively celebration of Caribbean culture and creativity as Bowe performs an eclectic set designed to uplift and unite through the power of music this holiday season.
CMEx 2024 Laureates include:
Kashmie Ali – Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Sailrock South Caicos
Tracy Berkeley – CEO, Bermuda Tourism Authority
Latia Duncombe – Director General, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation
Laura Dowrich-Phillips – Caribbean Journalist and Public Relations Manager, Experience Turks and Caicos
Ambassador Victor Fernandes – Veteran Caribbean Broadcaster and Barbados Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States
Gloria and Solomon Herbert – Co-founders of Black Meetings & Tourism magazine
Dr. Lisa Indar – Interim Executive Director, Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA)
Eroline and Lyton Lamontagne – Owners, Fond Doux Eco Resort in St. Lucia
Thea LaFond – 2024 Olympic Champion, Dominica
Vanessa Ledesma – CEO, Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA)
Marc Melville – CEO, Chukka Caribbean Adventures
Marie McKenzie – Senior Vice President of Government and Destination Affairs, Carnival Corporation & plc
Jennifer Nugent-Hill – Director of Government and Community Affairs, Tropical Shipping
Simón Suárez – Vice President, Grupo Puntacana
Ellison“Tommy” Thompson – Former Deputy Director General of Tourism, Bahamas, and Former CEO, St. Kitts Tourism Authority
Christine Valls – Director of Sales for Latin America and the Caribbean, United Airlines
The CMEx Awards are supported by an exceptional lineup of partners, including:
Anse Chastanet and Jade Mountain, St. Lucia
Blue Horizons Garden Resort, Grenada
Brion City Hotel, BW Signature Collection, Curaçao
Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, Aruba
Calabash Cove Resort & Spa, St. Lucia
Carnival Corporation & plc
Coco Palm Resort, St. Lucia
Comfort Suites Paradise Island, Bahamas
Fort Young Hotel and Dive Resort, Dominica
Gallows Point Resort, St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands
Golden Rock Dive & Nature Resort, St. Eustatius
Ladera Resort, St. Lucia
Little Good Harbour & The Atlantis Historic Inn, Barbados
Montpelier Plantation & Beach, Nevis
Mount Cinnamon Hotel & Beach Club, Grenada
Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour, St. Kitts
Radisson Aquatica Resort Barbados, Barbados
The Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands
The Courtleigh Hotel & Suites, Jamaica
The Hamilton Beach Villas & Spa, Nevis
The Hartling Group, Turks and Caicos
The Islands of The Bahamas (Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation)
The Jamaica Pegasus Hotel, Jamaica
Tropical Shipping
Wyndham Grand Barbados, Sam Lord's Castle All-Inclusive Resort
Marketplace Excellence Corporation
For tickets and more information, visit .
Nadia Springer
Marketplace Excellence
+1 201-861-2056
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
MENAFN22112024003118003196ID1108916419