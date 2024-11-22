New Leadership Book From Grit To Grace Offers Actionable Business Insights

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)





Al Azra, Sharjah, UAE - 25 November 2024 - Steam Engine Publishing today announced the launch of From Grit to Grace: A Unique Personal Leadership Journey . The new memoir from Dr. Sami Handley, a seasoned leadership expert with over two decades of experience across industries, offers a fresh perspective on leadership, personal growth, and organizational transformation. It invites readers to reflect on their own leadership journey and embrace change.





Drawing from a rich career that spans aviation, finance, environmental management, and beyond, Dr. Sami combines personal anecdotes with actionable strategies, creating a leadership book that is as practical as it is profound. From Grit to Grace is not just another business manual-it's a call to honor the legacy of the leaders who came before us and to embody qualities that inspire positive change.

“Leadership is not a single trait or tactic-it's a mosaic of interconnected elements,” says Dr. Sami, who was raised in the UK and now practices corporate training and consulting in the UAE.“This book is about recognizing the lessons woven into our lives and using them to lead with authenticity and purpose.”

“AN AMAZING BOOK: Very empowering to read.”

“IMPACTFUL: Reading this book felt like having a conversation with a mentor.”

“A MUST READ: An inspiring, encouraging, and sometimes convicting read about self-improvement and honing lifelong leadership skills.”

Dr. Sami is a dynamic expert in leadership and organizational development, with a passion for empowering individuals and businesses to reach their full potential. With extensive experience in human resources, performance management, and leadership coaching, his approach is rooted in real-world results and a commitment to growth.





Known for his collaborative and innovative style, Dr. Sami has worked on a wide range of transformative projects, from organizational design to leadership development. His philosophy is simple: Uncover tailored solutions that resonate deeply with individuals and organizations, ensuring a lasting and meaningful impact.

Where to Find It

From Grit to Grace: A Unique Personal Leadership Journey is available now in book-stores and online retailers globally. tinyurl/j9whr7c9

To book an interview, schedule a consultation, or pitch a public speaking or podcast opportunity with Dr. Sami, please contact David Scott , Principal, CONTENT Public Relations. ... or +1 719-775-6525.